Supergirl: Jeremy Jordan returning as Winn in season 5

Great news for Supergirl fans! Jeremy Jordan will be making an appearance in the show’s upcoming fifth season.

Jordan played Kara Danvers’ best friend and tech genius Winn Schott for the first three seasons of Supergirl. In the finale of the show’s third season, he decided to go to the future with Mon-El.

Jordan posted about the news on Instagram. “Turns out Winn didn’t go 1000 years into the future, just to season 5!” he wrote. “So happy to come back and play with my friendsssssss!!”

Winn’s triumphant return is expected to take place in the second half of the upcoming season over three episodes, according to ET Online.

When Jordan left Supergirl, he indicated that he would be returning to his role as Winn at some point. In an Instagram post, he wrote that although “Winn will no longer be a series regular on Supergirl… this is not goodbye.”

However, the actor said that he was “ready to begin a new chapter.” In the time since his departure from Supergirl, Jordan starred in the Broadway play American Son and the musical Waitress.

He’s currently working on the biopic Spinning Gold in which he plays record producer Neil Bogart.

Supergirl’s fifth season airs on Sundays at 9/8c on The CW. The season premieres on October 6.