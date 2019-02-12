Sunnie Pelant: Who is child actor playing Lily Burke on NCIS cast?

Sunnie Pelant as Lily Burke on NCIS cast. Pic credit: CBS

Sunnie Pelant joins the NCIS cast in a new episode of the show. The much-advertised NCIS return takes place with an episode called “She.”

According to CBS, a malnourished and confused nine-year-old is found hiding in a storage unit. As the NCIS team begins to investigate the case, ties to a cold case start to surface as well.

The team believes that this lost girl is the daughter of a Navy recruit who disappeared 10 years ago. Then, Bishop (played by Emily Wickersham) discovers that it was Special Agent Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) who kept notes on the old case.

The character of Ziva died on the show when the actress playing her decided that she wanted to leave the program. CBS has been teasing images of her in the previews for the new episode, but that has the potential to disappoint people hoping she would be returning.

Tonight #NCIS will uncover something BIG! Sneak a peek and then catch the full episode at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/9yAiPPzkxJ — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) February 12, 2019

Who is Lily Burke on NCIS cast?

Young actress Sunnie Pelant has a guest-starring role as Lily Burke during the February 12 episode of NCIS. Though she is young, Pelant has already been acting for a number of years. She also appeared as Christine Booth on 26 episodes of the hit show Booth.

In addition to Sunnie Pelant, Bishop, and references to Cote de Pablo, the NCIS cast will feature Gibbs (Mark Harmon), McGree (Sean Murray), Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), Sloane (Maria Bello), Palmer (Brian Dietzen), Kasie (Diona Reasonover), Ducky (David McCallum), and Vance (Rocky Carroll) in the new episode.

“She” is Season 16 Episode 13 of the show and the first one since “The Last Link” aired on January 15. The gap was due to the State of the Union Address, which was also rescheduled during the hiatus.

Now, the NCIS cast is back for a string of episodes that viewers are sure to enjoy this winter.

NCIS airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.