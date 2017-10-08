Monsters and Critics
TV news - TV series - Movies - Top 10s

Eric and Metisha get super-flirty in front of Kayla on WAGS Miami season finale

8th October 2017 by
Eric and Metisha get super-flirty in front of Kayla

Eric and Metisha get super-flirty in front of Kayla on WAGS Miami

It’s the finale for this season of WAGS Miami and Eric and Metisha get down to unbelievably blatant flirting right in front of his wife Kayla.

Hencha and Faven join them and Eric tells them that Jack Daniels used to be his drink when he was single and that once he was on it, the women could not resist him. He then flashes his phone at Metisha and asks if she saw what was on it, in what is some really cringe worthy flirting right in front of his wife.

Eric looks like he's had one too many

Eric looks like he’s had one too many

Clearly having had way too much to drink, he then goes on to say Kayla is no way near on par with Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad…we reckon it’s the couch for Eric!

Kayla

Kayla is unimpressed

Also on the finale, Ashley and Phil get hitched but not without a hitch, Hencha puts her trust in Darnell and Darnell discovers that her new squeeze used to date Metisha.

WAGS Miami airs Sundays at 10:00 PM on E!

Got something to say about this? Tell us in the comments!

You may also like

Pages