Eric and Metisha get super-flirty in front of Kayla on WAGS Miami season finale

It’s the finale for this season of WAGS Miami and Eric and Metisha get down to unbelievably blatant flirting right in front of his wife Kayla.

Hencha and Faven join them and Eric tells them that Jack Daniels used to be his drink when he was single and that once he was on it, the women could not resist him. He then flashes his phone at Metisha and asks if she saw what was on it, in what is some really cringe worthy flirting right in front of his wife.

Clearly having had way too much to drink, he then goes on to say Kayla is no way near on par with Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad…we reckon it’s the couch for Eric!

Also on the finale, Ashley and Phil get hitched but not without a hitch, Hencha puts her trust in Darnell and Darnell discovers that her new squeeze used to date Metisha.

