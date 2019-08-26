Sunday Best winner for 2019 is crowned: Who won Season 9 of the hit show?

Melvin Crispell III was crowned winner of Sunday Best Season 9 after facing off with Joshua Copeland in the season’s finale that aired on BET on Sunday.
Although both finalists had an amazing run this season and gave their best in the season’s finale, it was Melvin Crispell, a native of North Carolina, who got the votes. The judges were simply blown by his extraordinary vocals, and most fans watching at home agreed with the judges that Crispell deserved to be crowned the winner on Sunday.
Congratulations, @_MelvinCrispell III for being the season 9 SUNDAY BEST! #BETSundayBest pic.twitter.com/CWz9Hh6NNz
— #BETSundayBest (@BETSundayBest) August 26, 2019
With his well-deserved victory, Crispell joins a select group of past winners of the show, including Crystal Aikin (Season 1), Y’Anna Crawley (Season 2), Le’Andria Johnson (Season 3), Amber Bullock (Season 4), Joshua Rogers (Season 5), Tasha Page-Lockhart (Season 6), Geoffrey Golden (Season 7), and Dathan Thigpen (Season 8).
Crispell has also released a new single Not the End of Your Story. The video below shows him singing the song.
View this post on Instagram
TONIGHT WAS AMAZZING‼️🔥I WAS AFFORDED THE OPPORTUNITY TO MINISTER MY NEW SINGLE “Not The End of My Story” FOR THE INNCREDDIBLLE @universoulcircus 😫😫 THANK YALL SOOO MUCH FOR HAVING ME!! IT WAS SUCH AN HONOR😫‼️❤️🔥🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 MAKE SURE YOU DOWNLOAD MY FIRST SINGLE‼️ AVAILABLE ON ALL DIGITAL OUTLETS‼️‼️ AND VOTE #TEAMMELVIN FOR #betsundaybest‼️‼️🔥🔥 #thecrispelllegacy #thelegacycontinues
It was a memorable night of all-star gospel celebration, with host Kirk Franklin, the two finalists, the judges, and special guests.
The show featured performances by the Grammy-Award winner Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Stellar Award-winner VaShawn Mitchell. Judges Jonathan McReynolds and Kelly Price also gave performances, with Erica Campbell debuting her new single Praying & Believing.
I can’t wait for you to hear my new single #PrayingAndBelieving!! It is a song that lets people know that someone is praying for you, and that you’re never ever alone. I will perform it for the first time on the @BETSundayBest finale on August 25th at 8/7c only on @BET!! pic.twitter.com/azgs2RwKz8
— Erica Campbell (@ImEricaCampbell) August 21, 2019
BET’s Sunday Best is a reality TV Gospel music competition devoted to discovering new talents across the country.
Gospel singers, such a Yolanda Adams, Kierra Sheard, Kim Burrell, Donnie McClurkin, Bebe Winans & Cece Winans, and Mary Mary (Erica and Tina Campbell) have served as judges.
Kirk Franklin returned as host for Sunday Best Season 9, which premiered on June 30. Former Mary Mary singer Erica Campbell also returned as a judge, with Jonathan McReynolds and Kelly Price joining the team.
The Season 9 winner receives the Sunday Best title, a cash price of $50,000, and a recording contract with RCA Inspiration.