SundanceTV’s Rosehaven is the charming comedy we didn’t see coming

If you loved the small-town charmers like Last Tango in Halifax or The Vicar of Dibley, make sure to put SundanceTV’s first ever comedy series Rosehaven on your must-see fall TV list!

Season one — which originally aired on Australia’s ABC network — will begin on US television September 27 with back-to-back episodes for the first four weeks.

ABC down under is now producing season two of the hit series.

From the first looks, Rosehaven hits all the right notes for a comedy that takes us to a place many in the US have never been, yet feels familiar.

The quaint and quirky eight-episode series centers around two real-life best friends, comics Luke McGregor and Celia Pacquola, who also play best friends in the show.

McGregor’s character Daniel McCallum must return to his small rural hometown, Rosehaven, in Tasmania, the remote island state off Australia’s south coast, after his bestie Emma’s big wedding.

He goes in a bid to help his mother (Kris McQuade) with her real estate business.

Emma (Pacquola) joins him unexpectedly after her marriage falls apart on her honeymoon, only to find out Luke’s mother is a decidedly tart little pill to take. Think a modern version of Maggie Smith’s Dowager Countess from Downton Abbey.

The small-town life and eccentric cast of characters that inhabit Rosehaven are the perfect comedic foil and setting for the two to explore.

Daniel has history there and Emma is ready to shake off her recent traumatic brush with matrimony.

The series also stars Katie Robertson and David Quirk and was created and written by McGregor and Pacquola. Episodes are made available on sundance.tv the day after they air.

Rosehaven airs Wednesdays, beginning September 27, at 11/10c on SundanceTV.