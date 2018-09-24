Summer House stars Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula are engaged: Will the proposal be featured on the show?

Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula from Bravo’s hit show, Summer House, are engaged. The news broke via People magazine this afternoon, revealing details about how Kyle had designed the engagement ring for Amanda – with a few tips from her, of course.

Kyle and Amanda’s romance goes back to season one of Summer House, as the two met back in 2015. Even though their romance was rocky at times, it seems that they found their footing during last year’s fighting, drinking, and separation. When the season ended, viewers thought that the two were going to move in together, so the proposal may not come as the biggest shock.

Cooke designed the ring himself with hints from Amanda, as she had fallen in love with a New York-based jewelry designer. With Kyle’s input, designer Stephanie Gottlieb designed a two-and-a-half carat diamond engagement ring, cushion cut on a split shank band for Amanda.

“I had a pretty good idea of what I wanted, but the exact ring didn’t exist anywhere that I could find visually, so I gave him a few examples that he could choose from. He ended up designing exactly what I wished,” Amanda told People magazine, revealing that Kyle did a beautiful job capturing everything she wanted.

The big question now is – will the proposal be featured on Summer House? At this point, it’s hard to say. Summer House usually films Labor Day weekend as the final part of the summer. That weekend was just three weeks ago, so it’s possible that the proposal happened then.

In the photo where Kyle and Amanda are showing off the ring in People magazine is a photo she shared on Instagram on September 3, which would be Labor Day weekend. In the photo, she has cropped out her hand, but you can see the ring ever so slightly on her finger.

It’s also possible the proposal happened prior to Labor Day, and the two just kept it secret until now. In the photo, Amanda Batula has tagged them as being at the Water Mill in New York City, so it may not have been a Hamptons’ proposal.

Plus, since Kyle and Amanda didn’t dish any details about the proposal at all, it’s possible that they aren’t allowed to share anything with viewers because Bravo has filmed it for the season finale of Summer House season 3.

Just a month ago, Amanda opened up to Bravo about their situation and whether they were still planning on moving in together.

“We’re still living in our own apartments. I still only have a key. I still don’t have a toothbrush. There’s no drawer. But we’re really strong. [There are] more conversations about marriage and moving in. And I think the relationship is getting a little bit more serious, and I’ve made it very clear that [Kyle’s] getting old,” Amanda told Bravo back in August.

It looks like she’s going to be moving in with Kyle sooner rather than later now as they will start planning their wedding.

Summer House has wrapped its third season and Bravo will announce a premiere date shortly.