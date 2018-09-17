Summer House Season 3: Will the party gang come back for another Hamptons summer?

Summer House has been renewed for a third season, and since the show tends to film over the summer months, ending with a big blowout party on Labor Day Weekend, it’s possible that the show just wrapped two weeks ago. As for a premiere date for season 3, fans may have to wait a while. Bravo hasn’t announced anything, but given how seasons 1 and 2 aired, it’s possible that the show won’t return until January 2019.

Season 1 premiered on January 13, 2017, and season 2 premiered on January 22, 2018. Both shows ended about two months later respectively. Since both seasons were filmed well before the premiere, it seems that Bravo plans to fit Summer House into its schedule of pre-filmed shows. In other words, fans of Summer House can expect the show to premiere in mid-January, 2019.

However, it sounds like Summer House season 3 will see a few familiar faces leaving as some cast members don’t want to return to the Hamptons party house for a whole summer. Apparently, Lauren and Ashley Wirkus, Stephen McGree, Amit Neuman, and Danielle Olivera won’t be appearing on Summer House as regular cast members. While they may stop by the house for a party and appear in some episodes, they are not the ones who will be renting out the house for the summer.

In other words, Carl Radke, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, and Lindsay Hubbard are returning to the show as full-time cast members. Lindsay and her on again, off again boyfriend, Everett Weston, could film the show together. It’s possible Everett will return to the show, as he’s close with Carl. Plus, with two houseguests out for season 3, more beds are available for new cast members.

Summer House is currently in production and is expected to return early 2019 on Bravo.