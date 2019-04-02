Summer House: Are Carl and Paige dating?

During last night’s episode of Summer House, Paige DeSorbo and Carl Radke flirted up a storm during their trip to the vineyard with the group. While their co-stars questioned Jordan Verroi over his behavior after he led on Danielle Olivera, Paige and Carl were eating ham and cheese from each other’s mouths and kissing in the vineyards.

Later in the episode, Paige told viewers in a confessional interview that she could not tell just yet whether Carl would be a guy she could date yet, Carl ended up meeting her father via a Facetime call later in the episode.

So, are they official after a summer of flirting and making out?

While Paige and Carl have yet to make it official, possibly due to their Bravo contracts, they are leaving some clues on social media that could indicate they are dating.

While Paige’s Instagram appears to be mostly work-related posts, Carl seems to be more open about sharing photos of him and Paige together.

Carl shared a photo of him and Paige this week on Instagram, revealing that more Summer House was returning to Bravo. Everett Scott Weston, a previous Summer House co-star, commented on the Instagram post, hinting that perhaps they were indeed a couple.

“Looking good you two!” Everett posted on an Instagram post.

But that’s not all.

Carl also posted a video of them doing an Outfit Of The Day together, with Paige revealing she got her outfit from Forever 21, and Carl sharing that his shirt is from Target.

“Ugh I love you!!!!!” Paige replied to the video above, a video that Carl shared on Instagram. Fans quickly shared their thoughts about Paige and Carl making an adorable couple, with one writing, “Please get married.”

So, are they dating? If they are, they are good at keeping it a secret.

Summer House airs Mondays at 10/9c on Bravo.