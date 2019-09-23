Home > Smallscreen

Sumit explains secret wife, declares love for Jenny but will 90 Day Fiance viewers forgive him?


23rd September 2019 11:53 PM ET
Sumit on 90 Day Fiance The Other Way
Sumit opened up about his arranged marriage on The Other Way. Pic credit: TLC

On 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Sumit finally got a chance to defend himself. Or at least to explain how he managed to end up married to another woman while still carrying on a relationship with Jenny.

He explained that the marriage was arranged and that Sumit has been married to his secret bride for two and a half years now. It all went down after Jenny made her first trip to India. His parents are said to have liked Jenny but not as a wife for their son.

So instead, they arranged for him to marry another woman, and while Sumit went along with it, he told cameras that he would rather go to jail than remain in his marriage. Sumit confessed that he loves Jenny and that’s who he wants to be with.

Learning how Sumit feels and hearing him say that he would choose Jenny over his wife was an emotional moment. But was it enough for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers to have a change of heart? After all, Sumit used to be a favorite on the show and now, he is easily one of the most hated.

To get an idea of how 90 Day Fiance viewers are feeling about Sumit after the latest episode, we did a bit of Twitter research and this is what we found.

Some viewers definitely have not forgiven him.

It seems that a lot of viewers are siding with Jenny. It was truly heartbreaking to see how hurt Jenny was when she found out about Sumit’s wife.

Others, still mad at Sumit, seemed to also feel some sympathy for him. And even believe that he really loves Jenny.

Jenny and Sumit’s story still isn’t over on The Other Way. Jenny is still in India and Sumit even told his friend that he needed to sneak and see her.

He could go to jail for what he’s done but it looks like Sumit is willing to risk it all.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC. 

