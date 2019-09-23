Sumit explains secret wife, declares love for Jenny but will 90 Day Fiance viewers forgive him?

On 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Sumit finally got a chance to defend himself. Or at least to explain how he managed to end up married to another woman while still carrying on a relationship with Jenny.

He explained that the marriage was arranged and that Sumit has been married to his secret bride for two and a half years now. It all went down after Jenny made her first trip to India. His parents are said to have liked Jenny but not as a wife for their son.

So instead, they arranged for him to marry another woman, and while Sumit went along with it, he told cameras that he would rather go to jail than remain in his marriage. Sumit confessed that he loves Jenny and that’s who he wants to be with.

Learning how Sumit feels and hearing him say that he would choose Jenny over his wife was an emotional moment. But was it enough for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers to have a change of heart? After all, Sumit used to be a favorite on the show and now, he is easily one of the most hated.

To get an idea of how 90 Day Fiance viewers are feeling about Sumit after the latest episode, we did a bit of Twitter research and this is what we found.

He wouldn't even get so much as the 'G' sound out of the word Goodbye from my mouth. 🖕🖕🖕🖕 Sumit !!!#90DayFiance #90DayFianceTheOtherWay — Snarky Snowflake 🌊 (@edizzle1980) September 24, 2019

Some viewers definitely have not forgiven him.

i really dont believe shit sumit says. he had lied n catfished from day 1 #90dayfiance — NOLA Creole (@nola_creole) September 24, 2019

Sumit and his friend are both trash people. Sumit for lying and his friend for covering up the lie despite knowing how bad it will hurt Jenny #90DayFiance — katlyn brady (@loveshistory23) September 24, 2019

It seems that a lot of viewers are siding with Jenny. It was truly heartbreaking to see how hurt Jenny was when she found out about Sumit’s wife.

Sumit I would've whooped your ass before I left because that some f*ckery. You let that old lady move across the whole world for you knowing your situation. That's foul #90DayFiance — Latoya G (@astoldbytoya) September 24, 2019

Sumit saying he loves Jenny um how sir you lied about you were you lied about wanting to marry her you got your ass beat in front of her and almost got her ass beat by your mom but you love her #90DayFiance #90DayFianceTheOtherWay pic.twitter.com/pMBbVgGWrn — ❤Miss_Breezie❤️ (@Bre_Breezie11) September 24, 2019

Nope. Sumit brought Jenny there knowing he was married so clearly couldn’t marry her, he lied to his wife and family, cheated, and embarrassed everyone. He’s a lying shitbag regardless, and I don’t feel sorry for him. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/5x0OWbHCa3 — Tia 🌼 (@tia_ln33) September 24, 2019

Others, still mad at Sumit, seemed to also feel some sympathy for him. And even believe that he really loves Jenny.

everyone is hating on sumit right now, and while i think he’s in the wrong for putting her in the situation she’s in, i think he really does love her. and like he said, he really does deserve happiness and not an arranged marriage ): #90dayfiance — ## 𝙟𝙖𝙮 ♡ (@cinnatuan) September 24, 2019

Wow 🤯 I couldn’t Imaging being In My 30’s and My Parents Can Still punish me! What Sumit is Dealing With Is Sad! Being forced to be with someone He doesn’t love is Messed Up! Poor Jenny. I feel bad for her! #90DayFiance #90DayFianceTheOtherWay — Kim Bergeron (@sassybabyace) September 24, 2019

I don’t condone Sumit lying to Jenny especially since she moved to India.. However, I do have a better understanding of his culture. #90DayFiance — Destani (@destani_09) September 24, 2019

Jenny and Sumit’s story still isn’t over on The Other Way. Jenny is still in India and Sumit even told his friend that he needed to sneak and see her.

He could go to jail for what he’s done but it looks like Sumit is willing to risk it all.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.