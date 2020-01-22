Sukihana from LHHMIA could have a much higher net worth if it wasn’t for signing a bad contract

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Sukihana is new to Season 3 of Love & Hip Hop: Miami but she’s bringing a level of talent to the VH1 series that many have compared to that of Cardi B.

The LHHMIA newcomer brings a brand of rap that is precise but very sexually explicit, which explains why she’s drawing the comparisons.

With plans to head out on tour with Trina and the handful of other women they choose to bring along, Sukihana is making it pretty clear that she has what it takes to be a big, big star.

In fact, she claims that she would have a lot more money than she does now if not for a bad contract that had her so upset that Sukihana almost quit the rap game back in August 2019.

In the four-minute video, Sukihana vented that she sold her soul to the devil, and all she wanted to do was make a great life for herself and her kids.

“I won’t be making any more music until I’m out of this contract,” Sukihana said. “And I don’t even know when that will happen.”

However, Sukihana is clearly still making music and she’s still increasing her profile too. Her latest single, All In Your Throat, debuted on January 13 and has already racked up more than 174,000 YouTube views.

When it comes to Sukihana’s net worth, there are reports online varying from $5,000 to $6 million. But considering that Trina is also listed as having a $6 million net worth, it’s safe to say that Sukihana is closer to that lower number.

Not to mention, she joined the Love & Hip Hop: Miami cast as a newcomer, and her checks from VH1 just started rolling.

If Sukihana keeps dropping songs like the one above, she should see her bottom line start to rise.

Love & Hip Hop: Miami airs Mondays at 9/8c on VH1.