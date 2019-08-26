Stumptown Season 1 release date: When does show premiere on TV in fall 2019?

The Stumptown Season 1 release date is coming up quickly for ABC. Based on graphic novels of the same name, this is a new drama that ABC hopes will draw a lot of eyes to its Wednesday night lineups during the fall 2019 TV season

Stumptown started as a graphic novel that had 19 issues during its run. The guys behind the scenes were writer Greg Rucka, artist Matthew Southworth, and colorist Lee Loughridge. Can the TV show impress its cult following?

What is Stumptown on ABC?

As IMDb explains it, Stumptown is about “A sharp-witted army veteran [who] becomes a private investigator in Portland, Oregon, where she takes care of her brother.”

Actress Cobie Smulders plays the role of Dex Parios.

The trailer above provides a good look at what viewers can expect from the show, and it’s got the potential to be a very entertaining drama on Wednesday nights. The cast is also solid, but it’s a tough night to debut.

When is Stumptown Season 1 release date?

For the series premiere, Stumptown debuts on the same night that CBS has the Survivor Season 39 premiere and the Big Brother 21 finale. NBC is also premiering all of its Chicago-based shows on that night.

The Stumptown release date is Wednesday, September 25 at 10/9c on ABC. The show will receive an opportunity to gain some footing in the time slot, but it is unclear how long the leash will be at ABC.

We're not afraid of a little danger. #Stumptown premieres in ONE MONTH! pic.twitter.com/EZ7Fjp18QT — Stumptown (@StumptownABC) August 25, 2019

Who stars on the Stumptown cast?

Cobie Smulders, Jake Johnson, and Michael Ealy are the most notable names on the Stumptown cast. Smulders starred as Robin Scherbatsky for the entire run of How I Met Your Mother.

Since then, she has been very noticeable in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing Agent Maria Hill. That’s the right-hand woman for Nick Fury (played by Samuel L. Jackson).

Johnson was Nick Miller for the run of New Girl on FOX and played the voice of Peter B. Parker in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Ealy doesn’t have a Marvel connection but has starred in shows like Secrets and Lies, Being Mary Jane, The Following, and Almost Human.

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

Stumptown will air episodes at 10/9 on ABC this fall.