Street Outlaws Season 12 release date and everything to know about new season

Strap yourselves in, as the Street Outlaws Season 12 release date has been revealed — and it’s not too far away!

The two-hour new season premiere will air on Monday, May 28, starting at 8pm ET/PT, with the show returning to its regular slot at 9pm ET/PT from the following Monday, June 4.

In the premiere, 32 racers from across the country will battle it out for a grand prize of ¢50,000 in an epic Cash Days event, where the 405 crew will attempt to come out top.

After that, fans will see the OKC Outlaws shake up their rules, which Discovery says will mean the racers are only allowed to “rely only on themselves and their rides to win”.

The List will also get a big shake-up, with everyone taking part in new battles for spots, meaning those low down will have the chance to leapfrog those at the top.

Discovery said: “After last season’s confusion and conflict, the 405 bands together to update the rules guiding the most contentious street races in the nation and to shake up “The List,” leaving every man for himself.”

The new season comes after Discovery recently debuted Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings.

Street Outlaws returns for Season 12 on Monday, May 28.