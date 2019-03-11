Street Outlaws preview: The best of Oklahoma City’s street racers are about to return

Rev up the engines as we head back to Oklahoma City, where the best of the best go nose to nose in Discovery’s underground racing delight, Street Outlaws.

The very best of Oklahoma City’s street racers are starring in brand-new episodes of the hit series. With a new season comes new problems and hurdles, as these 405 racers find themselves sticking together in a bid to put the past well behind them as they get back to winning those cash-fueled street races.

What is this show about?

Street Outlaws is about racing on the down low, pure and simple! Cash-fueled challenges met in the dark of night on streets less traveled, as the Oklahoma City Outlaws boast they have the fastest underground street racers in America.

These iconic rehabbed and refabbed cars and those colorful drivers holding that title can all be found on Street Outlaws’ The List.

The competition is fierce and relentless on The List. The group will try to bury old hurts and rivalries as they work to make the OKC chapter of Street Outlaws the only one that matters.

The official logline from Discovery:

With the street racing scene expanding at a faster rate than ever, the racers of OKC must set their differences aside and start working together as they face new challenges. West Coast racer Boddie has assembled a California dream team to take on the 405’s best and proposes a race on Cali’s turf. However, before OKC puts reputations and cash on the line against their rivals out West, the crew must come together as a group to prevent the brotherhood from falling apart.

“You gotta remember where you came from,” says Chief. Indeed. This season of OKC is supercharged with the best racers in the game as the 405 will put the backstabbing behind them and work as a team again.

Who are the racers on Street Outlaws?

Sean “Farmtruck” Whitley and AZN are the duo who race a ’70 Chevy Long Bed Truck. Whitley got a taste for this life while riding in his father’s 1956 Ford pickup when he was 12, according to his Street Outlaws bio.

Otherwise known as Jeff Bonnett, AZN is also Farmtruck’s buddy. He is known for his one-liners and witty comebacks. AZN handles the smack talk while Farmtruck wins the races according to his bio. AZN has a car he calls the Dung Beetle to watch for on Street Outlaws.

Big Chief is a fixture of the OKC street racing game and has been around since he was just 9 years old! Chief greenlights the racers who want to race for a list spot in this town. His cars are all called “The Crow” and he prefers to race a heavy frame car according to his bio.

Street Outlaws two-hour season premiere airs Monday, April 1 At 9/8c on Discovery.