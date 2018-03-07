Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings has huge $50,000 prize up for grabs

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings has got a massive $50,000 up for grabs as the season kicks off proper tonight on Discovery.

The premiere, which airs again tonight at 8/7c, saw 32 of the leading street racers from across the country descend on Memphis for the debut No Prep Kings Invitational to battle it out for the cash and earn points for the first No Prep Kings point series.

The second episode, which is new tonight, sees just 16 remain as they move into the second round and are forced to up their game, pushing their cars even more now that they have already had time on the track.

The series sees Outlaws veteran Chuck serving as race master, with a total of $320,000 to be won over the course of the first season’s eight episodes.

Coming episodes will feature races in different cities, with Street Outlaws legends taking part including OKC’s Ryan Martin, Chuck Seitsinger, Doc, Dominator and Reaper, along with New Orleans’ Kye Kelley, Scott Taylor and Jerry Bird.

Other famous faces in the no-prep circuit, including Birdman, Swamp Thing and Megalodon, also feature. The series comes hot off Street Outlaws’ win over Fast N’ Loud in Mega Race 2 which aired earlier this week.

No Prep Kings | Tonight at 9p on Discovery Tonight we hit the track for that cash money. Stacks on stacks! 9/8c on Discovery's #MotorWednesday Posted by Street Outlaws on Wednesday, March 7, 2018

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Discovery.