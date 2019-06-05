Stranger Things Season 3: There is a pile of things we can deduce from the new poster

One month ahead of the Season 3 premiere of Netflix’s Stranger Things a new poster has dropped and fans have been busy analyzing it ever since. So, what can be gleaned from it?

Netflix released the latest Season 3 poster for Stranger Things via their official Twitter account. “One Month,” they captioned the image with and fans immediately jumped on the new poster tease.

“That’s what I call a glow up, one Twitter user posted.

Because, let’s face it, the poster is certainly similar to previous Stranger Things posters in all of their 1980s glory. However, while there are certainly similarities, there is plenty of new stuff to be found as well.

As yet, very little has been released about the plot for the upcoming season of Stranger Things, so this poster, along with the trailer, is all fans have for the moment regarding the upcoming goings on with our favorite Hawkins characters.

At the top of the poster is imagery pertaining to the Starcourt Mall, a fictional mall that will feature in Season 3 of Stranger Things. It is also where Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) and new character Robin (Maya Hawke) are, as Entertainment Weekly points out, employed in an ice creamery called Scoops Ahoy.

Flashes of bright fireworks are also seen at the top of the poster, cheerfully on display to remind viewers that some fun things will be happening in Season 3. After all, it will be the summer of 1985 and what’s not to love about that? The release also comes on Independence Day, July 4, a date which the trailer reveals also features in the season. In addition, the regular crew is growing up and there is bound to be some young love on offer.

However, things get decidedly darker the further down the poster you move.

While plenty of characters are pictured, the image of Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) has gotten some fans worried. After all, when Joyce is running, something bad must be happening, right?

Meanwhile, on the other side of the Season 3 poster, Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) appear to be trying on their sleuthing hats with pen and camera at the ready.

Taking up a fair amount of poster space is a massive monster. Screen Rant refers to it as a Mind Flayer and it certainly looks just as intimidating as the Demogorgon seen in previous seasons of Stranger Things. While little is known about the creature, it does seem to be fond of rats as a pile of them are strewn at its feet — and that can’t be a good thing, can it?

Meanwhile Billy Hargroves standing by himself in front of the Brimborn Steelworks suggests that both him, and that location, will play a central role. On the left is new character Mayor Kline, played by Cary Elwes, wielding a weapon in front of a carousel at Hawkins’ Fun Fair, which is also emblazoned with a poster promoting him as mayor.

Viewers will just have to hold out a little longer to find out more about Season 3 of Stranger Things — and what all the clues in the poster mean.

You can also view the Season 3 trailer for Stranger Things below.

Season 3 of Stranger Things will drop globally on Netflix on July 4, 2019.