Stone’s Throw in Seymore, CT: Story behind restaurant on Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell & Back

Gordon Ramsay goes undercover on 24 Hours to Hell & Back. Pic credit: FOX

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell & Back is returning with a brand new episode. This week, Gordon will go undercover as he checks out the food at the Stone’s Throw Cafe in Seymour, Connecticut.

In the sneak peek for 24 hours to Hell & Back, we see that Gordon Ramsay dresses up as an old woman in order to taste the food without being detected and it’s giving us Mrs. Doubtfire vibes.

The sneak peek for the new episode can be seen below.

Peter Hamme is the current owner of the Stone’s Throw Cafe. He’s a chef with more than 30 years in the restaurant business.

Hamme holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Food Systems Management from Syracuse University and has a lengthy background working as an executive chef for some impressive restaurants including the Huntington Hilton on Long Island and Bennett’s Steakhouse in Stamford, Connecticut.

He even earned the highest rating from Golf Digest while managing the kitchen for the Marriott at Sawgrass Resort, which holds a AAA Five Diamond rating.

It’s not clear how Hamme went from all those accolades to a feature on Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell & Back while owning the Stone’s Throw Cafe. According to their website, Hamme has owned the restaurant and acted as the chef for 14 years.

However, when Ramsay taste tests the food, he literally spits it out and demands that everyone stop eating.

The Stone’s Throw features a full menu including lunch and dinner selections plus drinks, a Sunday brunch and specials for ladies’ night and a burgers-and-brew special on Wednesdays.

The food selection is exactly what you’d expect of a New England eatery with a selection of steaks, seafood, lamb chops and even duck. It’s a bit upscale in terms of selection and pricing.

Based on what we saw in Gordon Ramsay’s clip, the restaurant looks very pretty — even before the famous chef came to save the day.

Keep that in mind as you watch the latest episode of Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell & Back because we still don’t know what he’ll find when he inspects the kitchen.

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell & Back airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on FOX.