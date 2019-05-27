Stone Cold Steve Austin coming back to TV

The USA Network released the news today that WWE Hall of Fame legend Stone Cold Steve Austin will be returning to television over the summer.

Austin, who previously starred on the reality series Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge will return in a new weekly talk show with a twist.

Austin will interview various people on his weekly show but there will be no couch, no set, and no studio audience. Instead, they will set out and talk during “one-of-a-kind custom-tailored adventures” that will take place in different cities across the United States.

People who have listened to Stone Cold Steve Austin’s podcast or watched it when it aired on the WWE Network know that he is a great interviewer and usually cuts through the BS to deliver an entertaining discussion.

The new show will be called Straight Up Steve Austin and will debut on USA Network on August 21.

Guests lined up for the new USA Network show include NASCAR superstar Dale Earnhardt Jr., WWE superstar Becky Lynch, country singer Trace Adkins, NFL superstar Baker Mayfield, actor Rob Riggle, Impractical Jokers star Sal Vulcano, and comedian Gabriel Iglesias.

There will be a total of seven episodes in the first season and each will last for 30 minutes. It also gets a great lead-in as the show will follow WWE Monday Night Raw each week.

Straight Up Stone Cold premieres on August 12 at 11/10c on USA Network.