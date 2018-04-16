Stevie J facing jail: Star slams ‘excessive’ $1.3m ruling as daughter Savannah breaks down

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Stevie J could soon be behind bars after breaching his probation terms in a child-support case — and new footage shows him revealing the news to his friends and family.

The reality star and producer was ordered to pay $1.3million back in February 2017 after failing to cough up money for 13 years to the mother of two of his children.

But after several alleged probation offences — failing to attend substance abuse treatment, missing a drug test and failing to provide financial details to his probation officer — prosecutors want him locked up.

A hearing is slated to take place next month to decide whether or not he should be put behind bars.

And tonight the producer — real name Steven Jordan — is shown breaking the bombshell news to his family on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

Footage shows Stevie J gathering his family and friends together before telling them the situation, saying that prosecutors are trying to give him four months jail time.

He then brands the $1.3million he was ordered to repay as “beyond excessive”. He says in an interview with producers: “I’ve been dealing with the same child support case since 1998, thanks to Savannah and Stevie Jr’s mom.

“When I was younger, I made a lot more money than I make now…and I also had a few more kids. You know, now I got six mouths to feed. But the courts never adjusted the amount that I had to pay despite my appeals.

“At this point there’s a judgment against me for $1.3million — that’s beyond excessive.”

Meanwhile, Savannah breaks down as she discusses the possibility of him being put away. She says: “Time is just, like, precious. And now he’s being taken away from us. It’s not fair, but the court is going to do what it’s going to do.

“My dad is just my best friend, I don’t really know…”

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta airs Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.