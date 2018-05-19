Stevie J dodges prison, child support case still unresolved

Even before Season 7 of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta premiered, it was known that Stevie J was looking at a possible prison stay. He’s been battling with one of his baby mamas for years over $1.3million in unpaid child support, a case that still has not been settled.

Last year, Stevie plead guilty for failing to pay the lofty child support to Carol Bennett, the mother of Stevie Jr and Savannah Jordan. In return, he was placed on probation for three years or less if he was able to pay the child support in full before his probation ran out.

However, despite the guilty plea, Stevie J still didn’t pay the unpaid child support bill so prosecutors asked again for Stevie to be jailed for nonpayment.

Back in March, TMZ was first to report that Stevie had until April 10 to come up with the money or he was looking at going away for a while. He even talked about it in a previous episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

Up until Friday, things weren’t looking good for Stevie. Prosecutors on the case were pushing hard to give the LHHATL star a trip to prison. If they had their way, Stevie could have landed behind bars for up to four months over the child support.

It looks like Stevie landed a seriously lucky break in his back child support case. In addition to avoiding a visit to prison, Stevie also was removed from supervised release and can move around freely now.

It’s not clear how the good guy was able to get himself out of trouble considering that he still has not paid the $1.3million and he was slapped with a probation violation from the plea deal he made a year prior.

Stevie J still has to pay the back child support so he’s not in the clear yet. The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star might have to start putting some of those VH1 checks toward the balance soon.

He is reportedly being made to work with the Financial Litigation Unit, a federal agency that works to collect money owed to victims of federal crimes, which is what his unpaid child support has been classified to be.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta airs Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.