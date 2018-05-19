Steven Tyler was forced to be mean on ‘American Idol’ to replicate Simon Cowell persona

Steven Tyler was urged to come across as a mean judge by producers on American Idol, the iconic singer has claimed.

Tyler, who appeared on the talent show during its 10th and 11th run, has never been shy to admit that he had a great time being on the panel with Jennifer Lopez and Randy Jackson, but the job had its ups and downs.

In his candid interview on The Joe Rogan Experience, Steven Tyler doesn’t hold back in claiming that while he hoped he could be himself and judge artists strictly based on their talents, producers of the show had other plans in mind.

Tyler claims that he would often be told to drop the nice attitude and give off a persona that would seem more fitting to the likes of Simon Cowell, famously known for giving shock value TV moments for his harsh critiques.

“It took me about two weeks to get into it because I told myself I am never going to tell some young girl who can’t sing that she ‘cant sing get the f**k out of here’ like that other guy,” Steven Tyler admits in his interview with Joe Rogan.

It became apparent to Tyler that producers of American Idol were evidently trying to make the Aerosmith frontman the new Simon Cowell; a sense of attitude and behavior that the rockstar says he doesn’t have in him.

Regardless of his conflicts with the people behind the scenes, Steven goes on to admit that being on the show was a fantastic time because it gave people the opportunity to see him in a new light.

Aside from his hefty salary to appear on ‘Idol, Tyler admits that his mother, prior to her passing, had felt that the 70-year-old had finally found a platform where he could show the public his genuine heart and kind personality.