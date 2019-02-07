Steve Bean death Who did he play on Shameless and Ray Donovan?

Steve Bean died after a long battle with a rare nose cancer. Pic credit: Steve Bean Levy/Facebook

Steve Bean, also known as Steve Levy, died on January 21 after a long battle with cancer. The 58-year old actor, best known for roles in Ray Donovan and Shameless, shared his battle with the rare Sino-Nasal Squamous Cell Carcinoma publicly, even writing an essay about it in 2016 titled A Year Without My Nose.

Throughout his career, Steve Bean held many roles on popular shows such as Days of Our Lives, Monk, Married with Children and Dharma and Greg, just to name a few.

Upon learning of his death, there have been a few questions about Bean’s television roles as fans of the shows he appeared on wonder who he played and where he fit in.

The truth is, in many of his roles, Steve Bean only appeared in one or two episodes. He was a brilliant supporting actor and comedian who often filled smaller roles.

That was the case on Shameless, where Bean appeared in just one episode in 2016 titled NSFW. He played the role of Abe in the episode where Fiona gets a divorce and an abortion and Debbie throws herself a babyshower.

Bean also appeared in Ray Donovan in 2016, playing the role of Mr. Marcioni. He appeared in two episodes of the Showtime hit during Season 4 titled The Texan and Fish and Bird.

Steve Bean is survived by his wife Carolyn Corrigan as well as his son Jacob Randall Levy and his parents, Irwin and Dorothy Levy.