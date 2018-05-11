Stephen “tWitch” Boss’s ‘Magic Mike hands’ give David Tutera the hot flushes

David Tutera gets hot flushes tonight — after dance star and Magic Mike XXL hunk Stephen “tWitch” Boss touches his hips!

Watch the moment unfold in our exclusive clip from the latest episode of David Tutera’s CELEBrations, as Boss and heavily pregnant wife Allison Holker try to teach David some dance moves.

The pair appear on the WE tv show after hiring David to throw their baby shower. At one point Boss tries to show him how to move his hips, but as soon as he lays his hands on the wedding planner David appears to start having heart palpitations!

David then needs a moment to cool down, and admits that he might just have a thing for Boss after watching him in Magic Mike XXL at least five times.

The episode also sees tWitch freak out about impending fatherhood, and drama unfolds as preparations get under way — but will David be able to deliver?

Watch Monsters and Critics’ exclusive clip below!

David Tutera’s CELEBrations airs Fridays at 10PM ET/PT on WE tv.