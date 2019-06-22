Stephen King’s The Stand cast lining up for CBS All-Access

CBS All-Access is well on its way to bringing a new version of Stephen King’s The Stand to the small screen.

The network has worked hard to line up some big original series to lure people in subscribe to their service. While they started out with Star Trek: Discovery and then Jordan Peele’s Twilight Zone, they are now reaching out to Stephen King fans.

According to Collider, the cast for The Stand is starting to flesh out and it is an impressive list of actors.

While CBS All-Access has not verified the casting, multiple agency sources told Collider that James Marsden (Westworld) is attached to portray Stu Redman.

For those who have never read The Stand or watched the classic ABC miniseries, Stu is one of the key members of the survivors of a plague that wiped out most of humanity. Stu’s group is headed to Nebraska, after receiving a calling, to join a resistance group that will battle evil forces arriving in Las Vegas under the rule of the evil Randall Flagg.

Also, reportedly in the cast are Amber Heard (Aquaman), Whoopi Goldberg, Greg Kinnear (House of Cards), Odessa Young (Assassination Nation) and Henry Zaga (New Mutants).

Interestingly, Amber Heard is supposed to portray Nadine Cross, a survivor who was led to the Nebraska camp that eventually made her way instead to the side of Randall Flagg in Las Vegas.

Greg Kinnear is set for the role of Glen Bateman. While Stu is the main protagonist, Glen was the heart and soul of the survivors.

Whoopi Goldberg is set for Mother Abigail, which is no surprise. As for Henry Zaga, he would portray Nick Andros, the deaf-mute young man who is a grifter. Odessa Young will portray Frannie Goldsmith, a pregnant survivor.

In the ABC miniseries, Gary Sinise starred as Stu Redman, Molly Ringwald as Frannie Goldsmith, Ruby Dee as Mother Abigail, Rob Lowe as Nick Andros, Ray Walston as Glen Bateman, and Laura San Giacomo as Nadine Cross.

Other key roles CBS All-Access needs to fill in for Stephen King’s The Stand are those of Randall Flagg, his top lieutenants Lloyd Henreid and Trashcan Man, and one other protag in musician Larry Underwood.