Stephen Hill: Who is the actor who plays Theodore ‘TC’ Calvin on Magnum P.I.?

Stephen Hill may be a familiar face for those who have seen him in various television shows but as Theodore “TC” Calvin, he’s got something special. Not only is this a big role, but it also has significance for personal reasons as well.

Born and raised on the east coast, Stephen Hill grew up in New Jersey. He currently resides in Los Angeles, which comes as no shock as many of the television shows have studios there.

Acting and creative things have always been what Stephen Hill was interested in pursuing. Throughout his early life, there were many talent shows and other productions he participated in.

Hill graduated from Hampton University with honors. His degree in mass media and broadcasting wasn’t shocking to those who knew him.

When life threw Stephen Hill a curveball in the form of his mother’s ailing health, it was a wakeup call for him. Pancreatic cancer took his mom and in the wake of tragedy, he promised to continue his creative expressions in memory of her.

You may recognize Stephen Hill from shows like Law and Order: SVU, Blue Bloods, Boardwalk Empire, and Lucas Cage. Now, you will get a chance to watch him excel in the role as TC in the Magnum P.I. reboot.

The role has significance to him because TC is a military veteran who flies helicopters. Stephen Hill’s father is a Vietnam veteran who was a helicopter mechanic. Having a special significance and tie to the role is unique and something worth noting.

This is one role that Stephen Hill takes on that you won’t want to miss!

Magnum P.I. airs Monday nights at 9/8c on CBS.