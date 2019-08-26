Stephen Colbert Snags Interview with Vice President Joe Biden: late night talk shows for Aug. 26-30

While it is another week of rerun episodes for the big five late night talk shows, there is some news to look forward to.

Next week, Stephen Colbert will be interviewing Joe Biden which will be the Vice President’s first interview on late night TV since announcing his 2020 presidential campaign. However, this will be the 47th Vice President’s fourth visit to Colbert’s show since 2015.

As for this week, you’ll have to settle for two appearances of the fictional anchorman Ron Burgundy (Will Ferrell) who will appear on both Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday and Late Night with Seth Meyers on Friday. Here is what else you can expect to see this week:

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Stephen Colbert guests on this week of repeats include Modern Family’s Sofia Vergara, comedian David Cross and a musical performance by Tove Lo (Monday); Former mayor of Chicago Rahm Emanuel and comedian Michael Ian Black (Tuesday); Samuel L. Jackson and former Secretary of Defense Ash Carter (Wednesday); Amanda Seyfried (who appears in The Art of Racing in the Rain), Jacob Tremblay, Brady Noon and Keith L. Williams (Thursday) and Jeff Daniels, Katy Tur and Jacob Soboroff (Friday).

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)

The guest list on this week of repeats for Jimmy Kimmel Live include Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Steve Martorano and musical guest BJ The Chicago Kid (Monday); Milo Ventimiglia, Alison Brie and musical guest The Head and the Heart (Tuesday); Bob Odenkirk, Whitney Cummings and musical guest Pete Yorn (Wednesday); Ron Burgundy, Leslie Jones and musical guest Monsta X (Thursday) and Sen. Bernie Sanders, Eugeno Derbez and musical guests The Raconteurs.

The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)

James Corden’s list of guests on this week of reruns include John Legend, Mandy Moore and a musical performance by Hollywood Vampires on Monday; Tiffany Haddish, Don Cheadle and a musical performance by Keane on Tuesday; Mindy Kaling, Adam Scott and a musical performance by Lewis Capaldi on Wednesday; Keegan-Michael Key, Terry Crews and a magic act by Joshua Jay on Thursday; Jessica Alba, Gabrielle Union and John Gondelman (Friday).

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

This week of reruns on Late Night with Seth Meyers include appearances by Wanda Sykes and Jose Antonio Vargas (Monday); Chris Hayes and Charlamagne tha God (Tuesday); Chris Cuomo, Governor Larry Hogan and Rhianne Barreto (Wednesday); Danny McBride, Yvonne Strahovski and Marianne Williamson (Thursday); Ron Burgundy, Bill Crudup and Robin Thede (Friday)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

This week of reruns on The Tonight Show feature appearances by Dakota Johnson, Post Malone, Jon Lovitz and Tyler Childers (Monday); May Rudolph, Rita Ora and Kygo and Rita (Tuesday); Common and Kate Upton (Wednesday); Julianne Moore, Jacob Tremblay and Julio Torres (Thursday); Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, and Sadie Sink, Ramy Youssef, and Ivan Orkin (Friday).