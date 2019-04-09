Stephanie and AJ on Married at First Sight: Are they still together?

AJ Vollmoeller and Stephanie Sersen found love on Married at First Sight Season 8. On Decision Day, both AJ and Stephanie decided to stay together with both of them affirming that they were both very happy together.

Throughout the season, there was doubt as to whether AJ and Stephanie might make it, with many Married at First Sight viewers wondering if Stephanie would be able to deal with AJ’s explosive temper once the cameras stopped rolling.

It turns out that Stephanie might just be AJ’s perfect match because she has him pegged. It’s like Stephanie is the Ying to AJ’s Yang. She’s the calm and steady, centered wife and she knows exactly how to get AJ to join her calm and handle their problems head-on.

On the Married at First Sight Season 8 finale, Stephanie and AJ revealed that not only are they still together, but they’re also traveling together, which is something Stephanie has always enjoyed.

Likewise, AJ wanted someone to eat dinners with as he was tired of always eating alone and now he has just that.

When it comes to the future, AJ Vollmoeller and Stephanie Sersen’s looks bright. They even shared with Kevin Frazier that they are looking to expand their family in the near future — as soon as they’re done enjoying their time together, just the two of them.

While Married at First Sight fans may hope to see AJ and Stephanie on reality TV again in the future, maybe on a Happily Ever After spinoff like we saw from the previous season, it’s probably less likely than their successful marriage.

AJ didn’t have good things to say about filming and production, blaming his many blowups on the stresses of filming and also on the disorganization and issues he saw as far as how he thought things should have been run versus the way they actually were.

Leave it to a staffing company owner (and a pretty successful one at that) to critique production. He probably does have some tips that they could take in order to run things a bit more smoothly.

Married at First Sight Season 9 begins in June 2019 on Lifetime.