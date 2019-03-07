Station 19 returns with new episode, cast members in peril

The Station 19 return date has finally arrived. A new episode of the ABC drama will air on Thursday night, picking up where the fall finale ended.

The delay in the schedule has raised a number of questions, and also some fears that Station 19 has been canceled. It has not.

The fall finale ended with a literal cliffhanger for the Station 19 cast. At the end of the episode, it was revealed that Captain Sullivan (played by Boris Kodjoe Dish) and Lieutenant Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz) had gone off the road in an ambulance they were traveling in.

The pair had been out on a call during the windstorm, with the winds strong enough to push the ambulance off the road.

The last episode of the show aired on November 15, so fans have been waiting a long time for some resolution.

Us running to the TV on Thursday at 9|8c. #Station19 pic.twitter.com/FtFTnLwJox — Station 19 (@Station19) March 3, 2019

Station 19 preview for Season 2 Episode 8

Below is a Station 19 preview for the new episode, but be aware that it contains some spoilers. There is definitely a lot of drama in store for a few of the main Station 19 cast members.

In addition to the fates of Andy and Sullivan, there are some other plot points advertised by ABC for Thursday night. It includes the team confronting Jack (Grey Damon) about his well being and the rest of the firefighters racing against time to find their missing teammates.

The #Station19 fans HAVE SPOKEN! Here's the sneak peek you voted for yesterday. ⚠️Spoilers ahead ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/m4GTqY0rOa — Station 19 (@Station19) March 5, 2019

While it has been a while since the last episode, ABC has been working hard to let viewers know about the Station 19 return date.

“Crash and Burn” is the name of the episode airing on March 7 and that will be followed by “I Fought the Law” on March 14. Viewers will need to ignore the fact that the timelines for Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy no longer match up.

Station 19 airs Thursday nights at 9/8c on ABC.