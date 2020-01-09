Station 19 return date for 2020: When does show come back on for Season 3?

The Station 19 return date for 2020 is coming up quickly on ABC. It’s about time too, as there has been a long hiatus since the last new episode aired on television.

When Season 2 of Station 19 came to an end in May, fans believed it could be back for Season 3 in the fall. Instead, ABC decided to make it a midseason show, holding it back to debut in winter 2020.

Fans of Grey’s Anatomy have seen a few Station 19 characters cross over during the interim, including Vic Hughes (Barrett Doss), who has been dating Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams).

When Station 19 viewers last tuned in, Vic was trying to recover from losing her fiance on the show. That fiance was firefighter Chief Ripley (Brett Tucker), who had also been involved in Grey’s Anatomy crossovers.

Even the fall finale of Grey’s Anatomy saw characters from Station 19 involved. Ben Warren (Jason George) and Pruitt Herrera (Miguel Sandoval) were in the Emerald City Bar as a car crashed through the wall. That’s where the Station 19 season premiere will pick up.

Station 19 return date for 2020

Station 19 is coming back on Thursday, January 23, at 8/7c on ABC. The show will take over the Grey’s Anatomy time slot and serve as a continuation of the fall finale for the parent show.

The return of both shows will serve as a crossover event for ABC, putting a lot of characters from each show in peril as the doctors and firefighters race to save them. The second part of the event plays out during the 9/8c time slot on Grey’s Anatomy.

Tying the Station 19 return into an episode of Grey’s Anatomy is a slick way of doing things, even if it seems a tad forced at this point of the television season. Still, at least the spin-off is finally going to get Season 3 started at the fire station.

Station 19 cast members returning for Season 3 include Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, and Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller. That’s in addition to the characters that have already appeared on Grey’s Anatomy Season 16.

Station 19 will air Thursday nights at 8/7c on ABC.