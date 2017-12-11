Stassi Schroeder wanted to impale Jax Taylor’s head on spike after hearing Brittany Cartwright cheating claim

Stassi Schroeder has admitted she wanted to impale Jax Taylor’s head on a spike after hearing the rumors that he cheated on girlfriend Brittany Cartwright.

Stassi makes the comment in a conversation with Lisa Vanderpump on this week’s episode of Vanderpump Rules where she reveals she has got back with ex-boyfriend Patrick Meagher — a move which Lisa said she thought was a “backward” step.

When Lisa asked why she didn’t get back with Jax instead, Stassi — making reference to the claims that Jax cheated on Brittany with former co-worker Faith — said: “Do we really want to go into that? Brittany texted me this morning. I feel disgusted, I feel angry. Brittany is a good girl, she deserves so much.”

The rumors about Jax cheating went into overload during Scheana Shay’s birthday party in the Vanderpump Rules season premiere, and Stassi added in an interview with producers: “Jax is so lucky that I wasn’t at Scheana’s party, because I’ve always wanted to impale someone and cut off their head and have it on a spike in my apartment — it would have been a perfect opportunity.”

Asked by Lisa why Brittany loves him so much, Stassi replies: “Because of the same reason I used to. He’s so good at being charismatic and manipulating women because he says exactly what women want to hear.”

On this week’s episode, the painful revelation about Jax makes Brittany flee L.A. leaving the future of the couple’s relationship uncertain.

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.