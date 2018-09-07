Stand Up to Cancer 2018: Stevie Wonder, Little Big Town and Charlie Wilson perform as fundraiser takes over 50 networks

Tonight, viewers will be in for a treat as the annual Stand Up to Cancer telecast returns.

This year, the event will take over 50 networks in hopes of raising money for cancer research.

After 11 years on the air, the goal remains the same — finding a way to beat cancer together. The telecast will begin at 8/7c and will include a long list of celebrities and musicians.

There will be a performance by 25-time Grammy Award winner Stevie Wonder, and six-time reigning Country Music Awards Vocal Group Little Big Town will also grace the scene.

Charlie Wilson, an 11-Time Grammy nominee and cancer survivor, is also on the program to perform.

A whole host of celebrities are also contributing to the telecast. They include Jason Bateman from The Ozarks, actor Josh Brolin, The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco, Modern Family stars Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Sofia Vergara, and Sarah Hyland, actor Keanu Reeves, and soap actress Alison Sweeney.

Money is donated throughout the show and Mastercard is set to match donations made on its cards during the telecast, up to a value of $1million.

This is the 11th year the event has been held. It was conceived in 2007 after a group of women who had been affected by cancer tried to connect the media world with the mission to spread the word about cancer research.

Their simple idea worked and the show is now supported by celebrities and millions of viewers across the country.

Stand Up To Cancer uses facts and statistics from the American Cancer Society. One out of every two men and one out of every three women will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime.

Stand Up to Cancer airs tonight on 50 different networks, including CBS, ABC, NBC and FOX, at 8/7c.