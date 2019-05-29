Stan Lee lives on in new Superhero Kindergarten TV series with Arnold Schwarzenegger

Marvel’s greatest superhero, Stan Lee may have left this Earth but his legacy and voice will live on in the new animated series, Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten. The series stars an animated Arnold Schwarzenegger as well. In a press release from Genius Brands International, the new series will feature a Stan Lee cameo in every episode.

With a script written by Deadpool’s Fabian Nicieza, Superhero Kindergarten came about because of Lee’s love of Schwarzenegger’s Kindergarten Cop movie from 1990 and Schwarzenegger’s love to create a sequel and work on a project with Lee.

The show was Lee’s last project before he left us and is co-production between Genius Brands, Stan Lee’s POW! Entertainment and Schwarzenegger’s Oak Productions. For Schwarzenegger, he not only serves as executive producer but also provides the voice of the school’s teacher and former superhero Captain Courage.

“Not only does Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten feature comedy and action, but there are many valuable lessons to be learned along the way! Of particular pride to me is the fact that I am not only teaching kids to use their superpowers, but I am also imparting valuable lessons to kids worldwide about the importance of health, exercise, and nutrition,” says Schwarzenegger.

Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten is aiming for a preschool audience but there is no doubt many parents will be interested in the show as well.

The story goes like this: Arnold Armstrong was once just an ordinary and average gym teacher who gained superpowers after an incident with the Earth passing through some kind of ionic dust left from a passing mysterious comet.

“Arnold Armstrong was forced to end his career as Captain Courage until a massive explosion of super-energy particles came raining down, and rumors of super-powered children began surfacing,” the press release notes. “Now, Arnold must serve humanity once again by working ‘undercover’ as a brand-new kindergarten teacher whose main task is to train this unique new generation of super-powered 5-year-olds secretly.”

Superhero Kindergarten will feature messages on health, exercise and nutrition. The press release did not state if show has been picked up by a network or when the show is expected to air.