Stacy Harper on FBI cast: Who is Amy Rutberg on Season 2, Episode 2?

Actress Amy Rutberg joins the FBI cast as Stacy Harper during Season 2, Episode 2 of the show. She is going to be the focal point of this new episode, as she plays a prominent mommy blogger.

The episode looks like it is going to have a few dramatic moments if the CBS preview is any indication of what is in store for the FBI cast. It could also serve as a good way to show the adjustments needed with a new boss.

During the season premiere, viewers got to see Alana De La Garza take on the co-starring role of Special Agent In Charge Isobel Castille. It seems to have been a good choice as a replacement for Sela Ward on the FBI cast, but it’s also still early in her tenure.

De La Garza returns with Missy Peregrym (Maggie), Zeeko Zaki (OA), Ebonée Noel (Kristen), and Jeremy Sisto (Jubal) for the October 1 episode entitled “The Lives of Others.”

Who is Stacy Harper on Season 2, Episode 2 of FBI?

Amy Rutberg has definitely earned her stripes in the industry. She is going to be extremely recognizable to CBS viewers, but not because she is a mommy blogger in her spare time.

Recently, Rutberg was seen as The Angel on NCIS: New Orleans. It was a really good storyline for the show and it also revealed what she could do with a meaty role.

Rutberg has also been seen as Marci Stahl on the Netflix show, Daredevil. In addition to those starring roles, she has been seen on shows like Blue Bloods, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and The Blacklist through guest-starring roles.

Poor Eli. On a lighter note I got to work with one of my fav actors @SebArcelus ! Tune into @FBICBS tomorrow at 9pm after @NCIS_CBS and before my darling @NCISNewOrleans ! Yay initial shows! https://t.co/3xKMnJPexH — Amy Rutberg (@AmyRutberg) September 30, 2019

The new episode of FBI looks to be a good one, with the clock ticking as the team tries to track down a missing child. It will also see Kristen adjusting to her life as a field agent while dealing with a new partner in Stuart Scola (played by John Boyd).

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

FBI airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on CBS.