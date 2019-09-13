Stacey Robeson death: Crew member of Ax Men’s Pihl Logging died last year

On last night’s episode of Ax Men, Mike Pihl of Pihl Logging remembered yarder engineer Stacey Robson who sadly died in 2018.

Ax Men on History’s Stacey Robeson was a yarder operator on the series that chronicles the lives of these hardy Pacific Northwesterners who have the dangerous job of logging.

The show features separate companies and crews in Oregon, Washington, and Montana.

Fans of Ax Men are curious to know what happened to Robeson. Unfortunately, there is little information out there but we do know that he died on December 15, 2018.

Pihl Logging reflects on yarder engineer, Stacey Robeson, who passed away during filming. #AxMen pic.twitter.com/qox0ErBeml — HISTORY (@HISTORY) September 13, 2019

Robeson worked for Pihl Logging. Mike Pihl was the boss who paid tribute to Stacey and it is rumored that he is also considering retirement. His son Danny Pihl, a former Marine, is slated to take the reins.

Mike Pihl Logging also posted a tribute to Robeson on Facebook.

Our deepest sympathy goes out to the family of Stacey Robeson. One of our own crew members was taken to soon. With us… Posted by Mike Pihl Logging on Tuesday, December 18, 2018

“Our deepest sympathy goes out to the family of Stacey Robeson. One of our own crew members was taken to soon. With us being a small company each person is more like a family member. May the trees be large, the hounds be howling, and your spirit watch over all of us. Much love and respect Mike Pihl Logging.”

Oregon native Stacey Robeson was a father and also left behind a sister, Jalaina Robeson, who set up a GoFundMe page for his family.

She wrote:

We greatly appreciate all the love and support everyone has shown to our family, Thank you all so much! As many of you know Angela and the kids are in Virginia and have now been faced with the dilemma of their furnace breaking down repeatedly… just this latest repair is going to cost $800! This furnace is from 1989 and really needs to be replaced as it’s proving to be not very cost effective. Any help you can provide would be greatly appreciated to help them stay warm thru the winter.

Our condolences to his friends and family.