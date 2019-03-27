Southern England first up on Smithsonian Channel’s Aerial Britain, stunning footage

27th March 2019 3:43 PM ET

The incredible aerial footage from Smithsonian Channel is back, and this time it serves up the majesty of Britain by region and country. First up is the “beautiful South,” the southern portion of England where stunning gardens, cliffs, villages and beaches await.

Southern England is considered the heartland of an empire. It was forged where 3,000 years of history rubbed shoulders with cultures and travelers from all over the world.

The series also shows fun footage of defiant rebels from the ’60s who refused to act their age, riding around on their bikes.

This newest installment takes us to stunning iconic landmarks, both natural and man-made, as well as fascinating monuments off the beaten path of the four regions of Britain.

Producers filmed from helicopters and drones equipped with 4K/Ultra High Definition cameras.

Viewers will discover the historical significance of the island from staggering heights. They will show you villages and scenes where heroes were born and classic literature and fiction were brought to life in a manner that will take your breath away.

You will see with eye-popping wonder the famous cliffs of Dover and the places where a mythical King emerged to a shining city.

It will be a presentation of southern England as you’ve never seen it before, so please make sure to watch especially if you are planning on traveling to visit Britain.

What to expect:

The series kicks off with an exploration of the “south.” This includes Victorian engineering marvels, ancient spiritual sites and one of the world’s greatest cities in London, along with its famed River Thames.

Footage shows the headlands that gave birth to King Arthur, the town where Shakespeare put on a show, and the world dominance of London’s financial district in its majestic glass and steel skyscraper glory.

This episode covers 2,000 years of history.

What episodes are also planned?

From Smithsonian Channel:

NORTHERN ENGLAND Premieres Sunday, May 5 at 8 PM ET/PT

Showcases this birthplace of revolution, once the northern edge of the Roman Empire and today home to the soccer mecca of Manchester. Northern England gave the world the fantasy hero Robin Hood, the horror fiend Dracula and the real-life musical sensations The Beatles. Inspired by a spirit of creativity, its people embrace their past and look to the future with ambition. This episode explores England’s highest mountain, Scafell Pike, and a lake so beautiful that poet William Wordsworth described it as “a universe of fairest forms.” WALES Premieres Sunday, May 12 at 8 PM ET/PT This is a land of myth and majesty, of legendary kings and warrior rebels. With more castles per square mile than anywhere else in the world, here lie the hills that put the “stone” in Stonehenge and the secret hideaways where Led Zeppelin and Queen changed the history of music. This is a country that bears the indelible marks of 2,000 years of invasion but that forged its own destiny from the great monuments of its industrial past. The fierce Welsh tribes that defied William the Conqueror may be gone, but their hardy spirit lives on. SCOTLAND Premieres Sunday, May 19 at 8 PM ET/PT

“Nessie” may never be found in the murky depths of Loch Ness, but from the air, Scotland is a revelation. This is a place of soaring peaks shrouded in mist and snow, of rugged glens that have seen war and tragedy, and a tiny island that once held an illustrious prisoner, Mary Queen of Scots. It’s a land of heroes, from hard rock musical icons like AC/DC to freedom fighters like legendary Scottish knight William Wallace. This episode wanders from the seven hills of Edinburgh to a quiet glen in Perthshire that claims to be the oldest whiskey distillery in Scotland.

The series was directed by Stephen Rooke. Charles Poe and David Royle are executive producers for Smithsonian Channel.

Aerial Britain premieres Sunday, April 28 at 8 PM ET/PT on Smithsonian Channel