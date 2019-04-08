Southern Charm’s Thomas Ravenel wants Kathryn Dennis’s medical records in custody battle

Thomas Ravenel may not be filming the upcoming season of Southern Charm, but he isn’t done with Kathryn Dennis quite yet. Thomas is facing all kinds of legal troubles after being accused and charged with assault, and is also at the center of a custody battle with Kathryn in regards to their two children.

Kathryn is currently pursuing primary custody of the kids after previously losing all custody in 2016, as she struggled with her own personal issues, before being awarded joint custody again earlier this year.

The Blast is reporting that Thomas is pursuing her medical and other records, accusing her of dragging her feet when it came to turning over evidence. He believes that her “uncooperative failure to comply is an attempt to hide and withhold information that is highly pertinent to the Defendant’s ability to defend and present his case in this matter.”

Thomas reportedly wants confirmation as to whether Kathryn hired a private investigator to follow him around. He also wants to know what doctors she has seen throughout the years of filming the show, and to get information about the drugs and doses she consumed during this time.

He reportedly wants to know the names of who she has “bought, sold, traded, and/or given prescription medication and/or illegal drugs, from the time period beginning June 30, 2017, through and including the present.”

Their custody battle may not be featured on the upcoming season of Southern Charm, because Thomas is no longer filming the show. If Kathryn does open up about it, it’s possible it will be edited so it doesn’t cause more legal troubles for her.

Southern Charm premieres May 15 at 8/7c on Bravo.