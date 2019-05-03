Southern Charm’s Thomas Ravenel files court documents to stop Kathryn’s custody efforts

Southern Charm’s Thomas Ravenel isn’t slowing down after being fired from the hit Bravo show, as he’s asking a judge to look at how much time Kathryn Dennis’ new boyfriend is spending with his two children, Kensie and St. Julien.

In new court documents, Ravenel is calling Kathryn a hypocrite as she’s letting her boyfriend spend time with their children, whereas she’s asking the judge to block Ashley Jacobs from spending time with the kids and posting photos of them on social media.

But Thomas Ravenel isn’t holding back in his court filing. He’s asking for child support, as Kathryn is making over six figures with Southern Charm, and he’s arguing that Kathryn is telling Kensie that Thomas wants to kill her mother.

This is just the newest development in their growing custody battle. Kathryn had previously filed for primary custody of both children back in October after Thomas was accused of sexual assault. He would then be fired from Southern Charm. Thomas also filed a lawsuit against Bravo, claiming that the network had unaired footage of him and he wanted to prevent the network from airing it.

Ravenel also tried to get Kathryn drug tested as a way of preventing her from getting custody of the kids. He claimed that she bought drugs from friends and show producers. She fought back and asked that the lawsuit be dismissed. She also accused him of hiring a private eye to follow her around, which was a violation of a restraining order put in place.

The custody case is ongoing.

Southern Charm premieres on Wednesday, May 15 at 8/7c on Bravo.