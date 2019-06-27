Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel lists his plantation for $3.9 million amid legal issues

Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel has put his beloved South Carolina plantation on the market. The 56-year-old former reality star is selling the property for $3,950,000.

The home has been in his name since 2006 and he has lived there for 13 years. The plantation was often featured on Southern Charm during the earlier seasons.

Ravenel’s property is about 60 acres and has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, and is a total of 4,284-square-feet.

According to the property listing, it also includes the eight-acre polo field that often played a role in the Southern Charm episodes, a multi-stall horse barn, and even a private two-bedroom apartment that could work as a guesthouse or an in-law suite.

Ravenel has kept a low profile since being fired from Southern Charm. He isn’t featured on the new episodes currently airing on Bravo and isn’t posting too often on his social media profiles.

He’s currently caught up in a legal battle with Kathryn Dennis over their two children, St. Julien Rembert, 3, and Kensington Calhoun, 5.

Kathryn is also making big moves for herself during this time. She recently moved out of the downtown townhouse she was seen living in on Southern Charm that reportedly cost her $6,600 per month. PEOPLE reports that she cited the financial burden of the custody battle as the primary reason why she couldn’t afford to live there.

Ravenel is currently sharing 50/50 custody with Kathryn, but she wants full custody following his arrest.

Back in September 2018, he was arrested and charged with assault and battery after a former nanny stepped forward, claiming he had attacked her in his own home. She even accused him of rape. Bravo decided to cut all ties with him after his arrest.

Southern Charm airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.