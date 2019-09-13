South Park confirmed for three more seasons despite its creators’ best efforts to get it off the air

Despite Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s best efforts to get South Park canceled, it seems as if it will be sticking around for a little while longer.

South Park hasn’t been canceled

Parker and Stone recently led the #CancelSouthPark campaign in an effort to have the show removed from the air. Yet, Comedy Central appears to have ignored their efforts, announcing the show will be running for three more seasons at least.

With the show’s 23rd season (and 300th episode) releasing later this month, Comedy Central announced the show would continue running through its 26th season — as long as Parker and Stone decide to stay aboard.

“Apparently, our efforts to get our own show canceled have fallen short,” the creators stated. “Luckily, we love Comedy Central… and we love our staff, so we are looking forward to new cancellation opportunities in the next few years.”

Perhaps to soften up the show’s creators, Comedy Central’s president Kent Alterman referred to South Park as “the greatest comedy in the history of television, unmatched in its satirical strength and cultural relevancy.”

Kent continued, stating, “if humanity is still intact in 1,000 years, historians will see the most transcendent artists of our era as The Beatles, Muhammed Ali, and Matt and Trey. We’ll do as many seasons as they would like,” he added.

He’s not the only one to dote on the show.

Named “One of the All-Time Greatest TV Shows” by Entertainment Weekly and one of the “All-Time 100 TV Shows” by TIME, South Park has become one of the highest-rated cable comedies in primetime for six consecutive years.

South Park is renewed through season 26! 🎉 Read this exclusive interview with Trey and Matt where they discuss the new season, cancel culture, and their plans for the future https://t.co/sLgtxviX3i — South Park (@SouthPark) September 12, 2019

But it might be

Back in 2015, Comedy Central renewed South Park through 2019, the end of which would be the show’s 23rd season. Then, several weeks ago, Parker and Stone launched a campaign on Twitter, asking fans to put South park out of its misery.

They even went so far as to warn viewers that America has “reached a crossroads,” calling into question the longevity of the show.

South park’s season 23 will return on Wednesday, September 23 at 10 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.