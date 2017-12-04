Sophia Body calls Mariahlynn ‘scraggly little rat’ on Love & Hip Hop: New York — following their fierce fight last month.

Her comment comes during a conversation with her boyfriend, up-and-coming rapper Jaquae, after Bianca Bonnie spilled the beans to him that Sophia had done a video shoot with James R without telling him.

The November 13 episode of Love & Hip Hop: New York saw Mariahlynn attack Sophia Body after walking in after they shot the sexy video for his song Bah Gurl.

But after being accused of being “disloyal” by Bianca Bonnie on this week’s episode, Sophia tells Jaquae: “Making a video with James R doesn’t mean I’m disloyal, when Merlin…Mariah…when she decided she wanted to attack me like a scraggly rat that she is.”

When Bianca Bonnie asks what she just called Mariahlynn, Sophia says: “Scraggly little rat.” She adds: “She attacked me, what am I supposed to do?”

At this point Bianca walks out so she apparently doesn’t want anything to do with the drama — despite getting herself involved in it in the first place.

But the beef between Sophia and Jaquae is far from over…

Love & Hip Hop airs Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.