Sonja Morgan calls out Scott Kluth for showing Tinsley a ring with no proposal

Sonja Morgan and the other ladies inquired about Tinsley Mortimer’s relationship with Scott Kluth during Wednesday’s episode of The Real Housewives of New York. Tinsley has been quiet about their romance on this season of the show, and she hasn’t confirmed anything on social media.

So when the ladies asked her whether she would eventually move to Chicago to be with him, she revealed that she wouldn’t move without a proposal. When asked if one was coming, she said she had no idea, even though Scott had shown her a ring. That caused an uproar with the women, saying Tinsley should be more upfront with Scott about what she wants and when she wants it.

Sonja Morgan is now revealing that she fully supports Tinsley and wants her to be more aggressive with Scott, so she doesn’t end up in the same place as her.

“I’m Team Tinz, and she deserves better. Who shows you a ring but doesn’t give you one??? My ex took me to the jeweler, we chose the stone, and then we put it in a setting of my choice. Walk the talk and bullsh– walks. Clearly, she needs to value herself more so others will,” Sonja Morgan explains in her Bravo blog about what Tinsley revealed about her relationship with Scott.

Scott isn’t really on Tinsley’s Instagram anymore. One of the last photos of them together was posted in mid-2018 and even fans went back to this photo, asking if they were still together, just five days ago.

It appears that fans will have to wait until the reunion special to get an update on whether Tinsley and Scott are still together. Right now, she doesn’t appear eager to discuss her relationship on the popular reality show.

