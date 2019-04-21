SomniFix sleeping strips on Shark Tank: Will this new sleeping strip excite the investors?

On the next episode of Shark Tank, Nicholas A. Michalak will be sharing a new way to sleep with the sharks. When you think about sleeping strips, you probably didn’t think they’d go across your mouth but in the case of SomniFix, that’s exactly what they do.

SomniFix breathing strips are designed to stop mouth breathing at night. The science behind the strips is that, by holding the mouth closed, the tongue stays rested against the roof of one’s mouth, leaving airways open for easier breathing during sleep.

While the SomniFix sleeping strips certainly look weird, they are said to help reduce snoring and also to increase CPAP compliance for those with sleep apnea.

Now if you’re wondering how you might breathe while wearing a Somnifix sleeping strip, check out the photo below.

The design behind the innovate strip actually does allow you to breathe through your mouth. It just holds the jaw closed and encourages nose breathing instead.

Proper breathing during sleep is essential. SomniFix™ Sleep Therapy directs airflow through the nose, but our patented breathing vent allows limited mouth breathing if necessary. Great sleep has never been so simple. #SomniFix pic.twitter.com/RfEzrAS09d — SomniFix (@SomniFix) December 9, 2017

The sharks get a chance to try SomniFix and we have to say, Kevin O’Leary looks good with his mouth taped shut.

Will SomniFix be innovative enough for one of the sharks to want to invest? Or is taping your mouth shut just too weird?

Shark Tank airs Sundays at 10/9c on ABC.