Soju on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11: What her Instagram taught us

Soju is another Chicago, Illinois queen, who is set on winning Season 11 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Soju has an interesting look that can easily make her stand out from her competitors, as she has an Asian background.

She was raised in Korea and she’s proud of her roots. She brings a Korean influence to her drag, something that hasn’t been done too much on RuPaul’s Drag Race. And she even brings the love for K-pop music and aesthetics.

Don’t be surprised if she throws in some Taekwondo martial arts moves into her lipsyncs to stand out.

Her website reveals that she’s a 5th-degree black belt in Taekwondo, so she can definitely defend herself. She also reveals that she’s a multifaceted drag entertainer, pushing the boundaries of the art of drag. This could definitely result in some beautiful runway shows and some interesting performances.

Her Instagram does show her vulnerable side, as she isn’t scared of sharing photos of her without makeup and drag.

But her Instagram also revealed that she loves the stage and the spotlight. She was recently on stage at the RAGE Night Club in West Hollywood, Los Angeles and she appeared thrilled at the opportunity. She also revealed that she will definitely be back.

We also learned that Soju has her own YouTube show called Shot With Soju. Here, she talks to former queens who have participated on RuPaul’s Drag Race to get the details about what it was like to be on the show.

It is possible Soju has the upper hand given the many interviews she has done in the past. Hopefully, all of the tips will help her win the competition — or at least make it past week 1.

RuPaul’s Drag Race airs Thursdays at 9/8c on VH1.