Sofia Richie reacts to Kourtney Kardashian breakup with Younes Bendjima by issuing an ultimatum to Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima broke up and now, all eyes are on Sofia Richie. Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans are interested to know how Scott Disick’s young girlfriend will react to news that Kourtney is back on the market.

It certainly doesn’t help that Scott has made it clear many times over that he would love to work things out with Kourtney. It wasn’t until she settled down with Younes last year that he debuted his own relationship with Sofia.

It turns out that Sofia did have a reaction to the latest KUWTK break up news. She’s also aware that Kourtney’s newly single status may have Scott thinking about old times.

According to Hollywood Life, Sofia Richie is trying to get ahead of a possible split with Scott Disick. She reportedly already told her man that if he wants to get back together with Kourtney at all then they can end things now.

“If Scott even is entertaining getting back with Kourtney she wants to know now,” claims a Hollywood Life source. “She doesn’t want to be played for a fool and stringed along.”

“She loves Scott and if he is going to play these games she is not interested in keeping the relationship going,” the source continued. “She wants to live a life with Scott, have a future with Scott and have kids with Scott. So if he is thinking of getting back with Kourtney she wants none of it.”

Recently, Scott Disick admitted on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that he still thinks about Kourtney. He also joked about how they had promised to marry each other if they were both single at 40.

With that milestone coming up in April for Kourtney on top of Scott’s love for the mother of his children, it seems that Sofia Richie has plenty to worry about.

