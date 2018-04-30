Socialite Joy Silverman’s stalking terror at hands of judge Sol Wachtler | Vanity Fair Confidential exclusive

The season finale of Vanity Fair Confidential tonight recalls the disturbing case of New York chief Judge Sol Wachtler — who was jailed for 15 months after subjecting socialite Joy Silverman to a year of stalking torment.

The pair had an affair in 1988, but after she ended it in 1991 Silverman began harassing her. He would call her and hang up day and night, and send her lewd letters and cards.

But he crossed a big line when he threatened to kidnap Silverman’s then teenage daughter, and sent her a sexually lewd message, with his actions leading Republican fundraiser Silverman to call in the FBI.

Wachtler was the high-profile Chief Judge of the New York Court of Appeals at the time, but in November 1992 was arrested on charges including extortion, racketeering, and blackmail.

It was claimed by prosecutors that he tried to get a $20,000 blackmail payment in return for compromising photos and tapes of Silverman and her new boyfriend, attorney David Samson.

Wachtler was sentenced to 15 months after pleading guilty to harassing Silverman and threatening to kidnap her daughter, but was released after 13 months for good behavior.

Read the description for the season finale, titled Love & Obsession, below!

