So You Think You Can Dance live tour: All the dates and locations

Hey, Hot Tamales, are you ready to join the Tamale train? The Top 10 finalists from the latest season of So You Can Think You Can Dance are headed out on a live tour — and here’s the full list of dates and locations.
Presale starts at 10am today (local times) and goes through until 10pm on Thursday, August 24. General Public tickets go on sale Friday, August 25
The hit series will hit 34 cities on the Season 14 live tour. Judge Nigel Lythgoe said: “It’s a tour you simply do not want to miss — some of the best routines from Season 14, performed by the best dancers of the year.”
The Top 10 finalists line-up includes Robert Green, Logan Hernandez, Lex Ishimoto, Koine Iwasaki, Dassy Lee, Kaylee Millis, KiKi Nyemchek, Taylor Sieve, Sydney Tormey and Mark Villaver.
Also joining them are two All-Stars, Jasmine Harper and Marko Germar.
The show secures viable work for the dancers.
Since his appearance Harper has secured dancing gigs on The Boss, Beyonce: Lemonade, the 87th Annual Academy Awards, and work alongside Taylor Swift, Usher, and Pit Bull.
Germar nabbed roles on Grease Live!, Glee, Austin & Ally, Teen Beach Movie, the 89th Annual Academy Awards, and with Jennifer Lopez.
The tour kicks off on Thursday, October 5, at the Chicago Theatre in Chicago, and will wrap on Sunday, November 19 at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa, California.
Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.
So You Think You Can Dance live tour schedule
10/5/17 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre
10/6/17 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre
10/7/17 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre
10/8/17 Greensburg, PA (Pittsburgh) Palace Theatre
10/10/17 Englewood, NJ Bergen PAC
10/11/17 Baltimore, MD Lyric Theatre
10/13/17 Boston, MA Orpheum Theatre
10/14/17 Brookville, NY Tilles Center
10/15/17 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Resort
10/17/17 Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center
10/18/17 Bethlehem, PA Bethlehem Event Center
10/20/17 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Theatre
10/21/17 Washington, DC Warner Theatre
10/22/17 Norfolk, VA Chrysler Hall Theatre
10/24/17 Wilmington, NC Wilson Center at Cape Fear
10/25/17 Durham, NC (Raleigh-Durham) Durham PAC
10/26/17 Atlanta, GA Cobb Energy PAC
10/28/17 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live
10/29/17 Clearwater, FL (Tampa) Ruth Eckerd Hall
10/30/17 Fort Myers, FL Barbara Mann Performing Arts
11/1/17 Melbourne, FL (Orlando) King Center
11/2/17 Fort Lauderdale, FL Au-Rene Theater Broward
11/3/17 Sarasota, FL Van Wezel PA Hall
11/4/17 Orange Park, FL Thrasher-Horne Center
11/5/17 New Orleans, LA Saenger Theatre
11/7/17 Sugar Land, TX (Houston) Smart Financial Centre
11/8/17 Grand Prairie, TX (Dallas) Verizon Wireless Theatre
11/10/17 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre
11/12/17 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre
11/14/17 San Diego, CA San Diego Civic Center
11/15/17 Los Angeles, CA Dolby Theatre
11/17/17 Las Vegas, NV The Pearl Concert
11/18/17 Reno, NV Grand Theatre-Grand Sierra
11/19/17 Santa Rosa, CA Luther Burbank Ctr Arts
So You Think You Can Dance airs Mondays at 8pm ET live/PT tape-delayed on FOX.