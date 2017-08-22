So You Think You Can Dance live tour: All the dates and locations

Hey, Hot Tamales, are you ready to join the Tamale train? The Top 10 finalists from the latest season of So You Can Think You Can Dance are headed out on a live tour — and here’s the full list of dates and locations.

Presale starts at 10am today (local times) and goes through until 10pm on Thursday, August 24. General Public tickets go on sale Friday, August 25

The hit series will hit 34 cities on the Season 14 live tour. Judge Nigel Lythgoe said: “It’s a tour you simply do not want to miss — some of the best routines from Season 14, performed by the best dancers of the year.”

The Top 10 finalists line-up includes Robert Green, Logan Hernandez, Lex Ishimoto, Koine Iwasaki, Dassy Lee, Kaylee Millis, KiKi Nyemchek, Taylor Sieve, Sydney Tormey and Mark Villaver.

Also joining them are two All-Stars, Jasmine Harper and Marko Germar.

The show secures viable work for the dancers.

Since his appearance Harper has secured dancing gigs on The Boss, Beyonce: Lemonade, the 87th Annual Academy Awards, and work alongside Taylor Swift, Usher, and Pit Bull.

Germar nabbed roles on Grease Live!, Glee, Austin & Ally, Teen Beach Movie, the 89th Annual Academy Awards, and with Jennifer Lopez.

The tour kicks off on Thursday, October 5, at the Chicago Theatre in Chicago, and will wrap on Sunday, November 19 at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa, California.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

So You Think You Can Dance live tour schedule

10/5/17 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre

10/6/17 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre

10/7/17 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre

10/8/17 Greensburg, PA (Pittsburgh) Palace Theatre

10/10/17 Englewood, NJ Bergen PAC

10/11/17 Baltimore, MD Lyric Theatre

10/13/17 Boston, MA Orpheum Theatre

10/14/17 Brookville, NY Tilles Center

10/15/17 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Resort

10/17/17 Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center

10/18/17 Bethlehem, PA Bethlehem Event Center

10/20/17 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Theatre

10/21/17 Washington, DC Warner Theatre

10/22/17 Norfolk, VA Chrysler Hall Theatre

10/24/17 Wilmington, NC Wilson Center at Cape Fear

10/25/17 Durham, NC (Raleigh-Durham) Durham PAC

10/26/17 Atlanta, GA Cobb Energy PAC

10/28/17 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live

10/29/17 Clearwater, FL (Tampa) Ruth Eckerd Hall

10/30/17 Fort Myers, FL Barbara Mann Performing Arts

11/1/17 Melbourne, FL (Orlando) King Center

11/2/17 Fort Lauderdale, FL Au-Rene Theater Broward

11/3/17 Sarasota, FL Van Wezel PA Hall

11/4/17 Orange Park, FL Thrasher-Horne Center

11/5/17 New Orleans, LA Saenger Theatre

11/7/17 Sugar Land, TX (Houston) Smart Financial Centre

11/8/17 Grand Prairie, TX (Dallas) Verizon Wireless Theatre

11/10/17 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre

11/12/17 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre

11/14/17 San Diego, CA San Diego Civic Center

11/15/17 Los Angeles, CA Dolby Theatre

11/17/17 Las Vegas, NV The Pearl Concert

11/18/17 Reno, NV Grand Theatre-Grand Sierra

11/19/17 Santa Rosa, CA Luther Burbank Ctr Arts

So You Think You Can Dance airs Mondays at 8pm ET live/PT tape-delayed on FOX.