SNL’s Family Feud parody pits Game of Thrones against Avengers: Endgame

Saturday Night Live’s cold open looked away from politics to do a parody of Family Feud that pitted Game of Thrones characters against superhero characters from Avengers: Endgame.

In SNL’s parody version of Family Feud, Kenan Thompson plays host Steve Harvey and the other SNL cast members donned costumes to portray well-known characters from HBO’s Games of Thrones and Marvel Studios’ Avengers film series.

The Game of Thrones team included Kate McKinnon as Brienne of Tarth, Mikey Day as Tormund, Cecily Strong as Melisandre, and Kyle Mooney as Bran Stark.

Melissa Villasenor played Arya Stark.

The Avengers team included Alex Moffat as Thor, Ego Nwodim as Okoye, Leslie Jones as Groot, and Beck Bennett as Thanos.

The Battle of Winterfell has nothing on The Feud. #SNL #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/HwYpB6BFj3 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 5, 2019

Kenan Thompson’s Steve Harvey joined millions of Game of Thrones fans to complain about the darkness that obscured the Battle of Winterfell in episode 3 of Game of Thrones Season 8.

“I gotta be honest, I didn’t see the last episode,” said Thompson’s Harvey. “I watched it, but I couldn’t see it. You know it’s dark when you can’t even see the white people.”

The first match-up pitted Thor against Brienne. Brienne declared that her bucket list included “Jamie Lannister, one night, three hands, no rules,” while Thor’s bucket list included reforming the bridge to Valhalla.

Okoye wanted to watch eight hours of Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club in sweat pants, and Groot just wanted to remind everyone that, “I’m Groot.”

The GoT team had given up winning the feud when Melissa Villasenor as Arya Stark appeared just in time to save the day.

The sketch received mixed reviews from fans.

Tonight's episode is already the best of the season. The political references got old quick. Although the Family Feud is a close behind. #SNL — Chris (@tvwithchrissy) May 5, 2019

Terrific program. — Lizanne Whitlow (@whitlowliz) May 5, 2019

Omg Kate you killed it!!!! 🤣🤣🤣 — Cynthia💋 (@CindynyOrtiz) May 5, 2019

So disappoint in @nbcsnl. Mueller report plus Barr testimony and you do Family Feud on GOT. Fewer episodes and disappointing content. Step it up! #snl — Allison C (@allison_cann) May 5, 2019

Brienne killed me HAHAHAHHA @lovegwendoline — Helen Clapperboard (@HelenCLPRD) May 5, 2019

Some fans expected the cold open to focus on Robert Mueller’s report and Attorney General William Barr’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee and were disappointed that the show did a sketch on GoT and the Avengers instead.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC.