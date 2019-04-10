Sneaky Pete Season 3 release date on Amazon: Here is when the show premieres in 2019

Amazon renewed Sneaky Pete for Season 3 back in July 2018 after Season 2 premiered on the streaming platform in March.

Since then Amazon has been revealing new details about the upcoming season, including release date, trailer, cast and plot. Ahead of the launch of Season 3, here is everything we know so far.

Sneaky Pete Season 3 release date on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon has confirmed that Season 3 will premiere on Friday, May 10, 2019.

How many episodes will there be in the upcoming season?

Seasons 1 and 2 also featured 10 episodes each. Season 3 is also expected to feature 10 episodes.

Series production details

Sneaky Pete is created by David Shore (House, The Good Doctor) and Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad). Graham Yost (Justified) serves as executive producer.

The series stars Giovanni Ribisi, Marin Ireland, Shane McRae, Libe Barer, Michael Drayer, Jane Adams, Peter Gerety, and Margo Martindale.

The pilot for the series debuted on Amazon Video in August 2015. The rest of the Season 1 episodes dropped on Amazon in January 2017. Sneaky Pete Season 2 premiered in March 2018. Season 3 is scheduled to premiere in May 2019.

Production of the upcoming season is moving from New York to California to take advantage of a substantial tax credit.

Sneaky Pete Season 3 trailer

Amazon Prime Video released a teaser for Sneaky Pete Season 3 on April 8, 2019.

Who will be in the upcoming season?

Giovanni Ribisi will return as con-man and ex-convict Marius Josipovic.

Jeff Ross (Crashing) will portray Doug Decker, “a behind the scenes political power player with a taste for high-end wine and decadence.”

Chad Lindberg (Supernatural) will play the recurring role of Randy Hellman, “a well-meaning beach bum caught up over his head in with a bunch of criminals.”

Patrick J. Adams (Suits, Pillow Talk) will join the cast of Season 3 was Stefano Kilbane.

Kilbane is described as “an arrogant business magnate who is obsessed with fine art and has a deep need for revenge.”

Ricky Jay (The Automatic Hate) was filming for the recurring role of T.H. Vignetti when he passed away last November at the age of 72 without having completed filming for the season. The producers have since revealed that Jay’s character will be written off the show in Season 3.

The Israeli actress Efrat Dor (The Zookeeper’s Wife, Greenhouse Academy) is set to play Lizzie. She is described as “an amoral con woman with boundless skill and no moral conscience,” and appears to be a female version of Ribisi’s Pete.

What is the show about?

Sneaky Pete follows the ex-convict and con man Marius Josipovic (Giovanni Ribisi) who impersonates his former cellmate Pete Murphy after getting out of prison to escape a vengeful gangster who is hunting for him.

Marius meets Pete’s long-estranged family, the Bernhardts, who do not suspect that the man claiming to be their long-lost relative is an impostor. But while deceptively posing as their long-long relative, Marius develops an emotional attachment to the family.

Sneaky Pete Season 3 plot

Sneaky Pete Season 3 is expected to pick up where Season 2 left off after Julia (Marin Ireland) discovered Pete’s identity. How the family reacts to the discovery remains to be seen but Amazon has revealed that Season 3 won’t be only about Pete’s identity but that “all the members of the Sneaky Pete family [will] explore their identity.”

“We now have the chance to make a larger story about Marius and the Bernhardt family, and let it hang on that,” creator Graham Yost told THR. “There are also some stories unresolved, like Taylor and Shannon… we don’t know what’s going on with them.”

According to an official blurb for the upcoming season by Amazon:

Who is Marius Josipovic? Marius himself would like to know. He’s feeling a pull toward the Bernhardt family. But he’s not part of the family. He’s a con-man. The chance to become more like a normal human being is enticing. It also scares him to death. This season all the members of the sneaky Pete family explore their identity. It’s a dangerous journey. They could lose themselves or their lives.

Sneaky Pete premieres on Amazon Prime Video on May 10, 2019.