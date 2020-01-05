SlumberPod on Shark Tank: Where to buy one and what makes it special

Have you ever tried to travel with a small child or children while sharing a small space like a guest bedroom or a hotel room? The makers of SlumberPod have and they know how hard it is to get a child to sleep with the parents awake in the same room.

Katie Mallory and her mom, Lou Childs, dealt with this very issue when Katie and her family were visiting for the holidays a few years back. They learned just how hard it is to keep a baby asleep with the parents up and awake just a few feet away.

In an effort to get a better night’s sleep for everyone while on the road, the mother-daughter pair came up with the idea for the SlumberPod, which is essentially a tent or a “portable, privacy sleep nook” that covers a playpen in order to block the child’s view and also to keep their sleeping area dark in order to keep them asleep.

When it comes to safety, many parents may have questions about the SlumberPod and whether they should use it for their small child. According to their website, the product has passed all “applicable consumer product safety tests,” is made with breathable fabric, and has ventilation windows.

The SlumberPod is bottomless and includes just the canopy and not the travel crib or play yard, as that must be purchased separately. Those interested in purchasing a SlumberPod can do so on their website for $149.99 with a $5 discount that can be applied until January 6 to celebrate their run on Shark Tank.

The SlumberPod has been reviewed 49 times on their website and boasts a five-star average with many parents calling the contraption a “game-changer.”

But is the SlumberPod innovative enough to pique the interest of the investors on Shark Tank? We’ll just have to tune in to find out if Katie Mallory and Lou Childs walk away from the tank with a deal.

Shark Tank airs Sundays at 9/8c on ABC.