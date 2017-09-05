Slaying of Denver mom Tammy Tatum features on Killer Instinct with Chris Hansen

The slaying of Denver mom Tammera “Tammy” Tatum features tonight on the Season 3 premiere of Investigation Discovery’s Killer Instinct with Chris Hansen.

Tammy was strangled to death by Rudy Gaytan in her own home in Longmont, Denver, in 1993 as her one-year-old daughter Sadie lay nearby.

Gaytan wasn’t charged until 2009 before pleading guilty to second-degree murder in 2010.

At the time he was already in prison after raping the granddaughter of his neighbor.

Tonight’s Killer Instinct with Chris Hansen includes a new interview with Tammy’s daughter Sadie, now 24, who talks about how Gaytan was a friend of her mother and Tammy’s husband Jim Medow.

Gaytan even attended Tammy’s funeral with Medow.

The episode, titled Deadly Compulsive, also features an interview with Bruce Vaughan, the detective who led the case over 13 years.

Gaytan is serving life in prison.

Killer Instinct with Chris Hansen airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Investigation Discovery.