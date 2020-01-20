Slam Bradley on Batwoman is actor Kurt Szarka

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Actor Kurt Szarka played Slam Bradley on last night’s episode of Batwoman.

Batwoman returned to The CW last night –after a mid-season break — with a new episode (Season 1, Episode 10), titled How Queer Everything Is Today. In the episode, Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose) has an encounter with a hunky GCPD officer named Slam Bradley.

Batwoman saved a runaway subway train from crashing but she had to be rescued by the handsome hero cop Slam Bradley after one of the grappling hooks she used to halt the train snapped.

A photograph of the moment in which Bradley holds Batwoman in his arms ends up on Gotham tabloids, sparking speculation about Batwoman’s relationship with the cop whom Vesper Fairchild (Rachel Maddow) compared with Chris Evans, aka SteveRogers/Captain America.

Some fans will remember the character Samuel Emerson “Slam” Bradley from the DC comics as a tough, brawling private eye who investigated crimes with his young assistant Shorty Morgan. The character was created by Malcolm-Wheeler Nicholson, Jerry Siegel, and Joe Shuster, and first appeared in Detective Comics #1 (1937).

He disappeared from the series in the 1940s only to reappear decades later in Detective Comics #500 (1981). He also appeared in #572, alongside Batman and The Elongated Man.

Slam Bradley featured in Superman titles from the 1990s and more recently in the Trail of the Catwoman story arc from the early 2000s as a detective investigating the death of Selina Kyle.

Many DC comics fans were surprised to see the character on last night’s episode of Batwoman. But he appeared on the TV series as a GCPD police officer rather than a private eye.

Who is actor Kurt Szarka?

Not much is known about actor Kurt Szarka. But according IMDb, he has appeared in a few TV shows. He played a minor role in Wynonna Earp (2016) Season 2, Episode 5, titled Let’s Pretend We’re Strangers, which aired in July 2017.

He played Kevin Davis in Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ Picture Perfect Mysteries: Newlywed and Dead (2019).

He also played Randall in Fallen Hearts, according to IMDb.

You can find him here on Instagram.

Batwoman airs Sundays on The CW at 8/7c.